KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 3,925 DN 20
GKL 12,200 DN 150
COWAY 79,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,000 0
KT 23,350 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 DN 100
DSME 22,600 DN 400
DSINFRA 7,900 DN 130
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 DN 1,100
NAVER 304,500 DN 6,500
KT&G 84,100 DN 100
DHICO 14,100 DN 1,150
LG Display 15,950 0
Kakao 384,000 DN 6,000
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 350
NCsoft 791,000 DN 20,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 375,500 DN 14,000
DWEC 2,915 DN 45
Donga ST 93,300 DN 1,600
DongwonF&B 173,500 DN 3,000
NamhaeChem 8,070 DN 90
DONGSUH 26,700 UP 50
BGF 4,100 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 DN 150
SamsungEng 11,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,315 DN 25
LGCHEM 699,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,510,000 UP 17,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 UP 4,400
Celltrion 298,500 DN 19,500
KEPCO KPS 27,850 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing