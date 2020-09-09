Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 September 09, 2020

DAEKYO 3,925 DN 20
GKL 12,200 DN 150
COWAY 79,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,000 0
KT 23,350 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 DN 100
DSME 22,600 DN 400
DSINFRA 7,900 DN 130
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 DN 1,100
NAVER 304,500 DN 6,500
KT&G 84,100 DN 100
DHICO 14,100 DN 1,150
LG Display 15,950 0
Kakao 384,000 DN 6,000
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 350
NCsoft 791,000 DN 20,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 375,500 DN 14,000
DWEC 2,915 DN 45
Donga ST 93,300 DN 1,600
DongwonF&B 173,500 DN 3,000
NamhaeChem 8,070 DN 90
DONGSUH 26,700 UP 50
BGF 4,100 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 DN 150
SamsungEng 11,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,315 DN 25
LGCHEM 699,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,510,000 UP 17,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 UP 4,400
Celltrion 298,500 DN 19,500
KEPCO KPS 27,850 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)

