KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,000 DN 400
KIH 76,100 DN 2,300
LOTTE Himart 29,650 DN 200
GS 33,150 DN 500
CJ CGV 23,300 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,500 DN 650
Fila Holdings 38,500 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 135,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,700 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,570 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 DN 3,000
LF 13,300 DN 300
FOOSUNG 11,300 DN 700
SK Innovation 146,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 23,900 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 37,500 DN 300
Hansae 16,900 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 56,500 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 30,100 DN 750
KOLON IND 35,900 UP 500
HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 10,000
BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 30
emart 138,000 UP 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 45,450 DN 400
HANJINKAL 73,300 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 75,600 DN 2,100
CUCKOO 91,400 DN 1,600
COSMAX 99,300 DN 1,200
MANDO 29,850 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 759,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 51,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 27,100 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,350 DN 150
Netmarble 189,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223500 DN3500
ORION 137,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 121,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 24,000 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,420 DN 70
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing