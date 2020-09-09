Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct on Wall Street-triggered sell-offs
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares dipped more than 1 percent Wednesday, as investors dumped market heavyweights following a plunge in the U.S. stock market. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 26.1 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 2,375.81.
Trading volume was moderate at about 929 million shares worth some 15.2 trillion won (US$12.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 618 to 240.
Foreigners sold a net 117 billion won, extending the selling streak to a fourth session. Retail investors purchased a net 514 billion won, while institutions offloaded a net 429 billion won.
Investor sentiment turned risk-averse, tracking steep falls in key U.S. stock indices. Tech shares led the drop, largely on account of rising valuation pressure.
"The recent plunges on Wall Street directed investor eyes to the (corporate) fundamentals, triggering a profit-taking rush," Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.
The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plummeted 465.44 points, or 4.11 percent, to 10,847.69, after dipping nearly 5 percent only two sessions ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.25 percent, with the S&P 500 down 2.78 percent.
Rising political tensions between the United States and China, South Korea's two largest trade partners, fueled investor wariness.
Simultaneous expiration for futures and options, set for Thursday, also increased uncertainties, analysts said.
In Seoul, most large caps closed lower with tech and bio stocks stung most.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.51 percent to 58,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.64 percent to 77,300 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dipped 1.94 percent to 759,000 won, and Celltrion sank 6.13 percent to 298,500 won.
LG Electronics spiked 5.13 percent to 90,200 won, after the firm announced a sales jump in electronic home appliances as more people stay and work at home.
Internet portal giant Naver fell 2.09 percent to 304,500 won, with its rival Kakao losing 1.54 percent to 384,000 won.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem dropped 1.41 percent to 699,000 won, with rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI down 1.38 percent to 429,500 won.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, slid 0.3 percent to 167,500 won, and top steelmaker POSCO shed 1.07 percent to 185,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,189.1 won per dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing