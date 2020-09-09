S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 9, 2020
All News 16:30 September 09, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.710 0.733 -2.3
3-year TB 0.915 0.949 -3.4
10-year TB 1.518 1.555 -3.7
2-year MSB 0.838 0.860 -2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.244 2.269 -2.5
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
