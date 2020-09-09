Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 200 for the seventh consecutive day Wednesday, but health authorities are still on guard against sporadic cluster infections across the nation.
The country added 156 more COVID-19 cases, including 144 local infections, raising the total caseload to 21,588, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) With more ammunition, S. Korea's virus hero tasked with regaining grip on COVID-19
SEOUL -- When South Korea was reeling from hundreds of new coronavirus cases in late February due to a mass outbreak tied to a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu, many citizens were glued to daily televised briefings by Jeong Eun-kyeong, the chief of the country's anti-disease agency, to feel secure against the pandemic.
Jeong delivered straightforward -- neither sanguine nor pessimistic -- wordings to explain what the pandemic was and what was going on. Her logical but plain approach toward the outbreak was impressive enough to earn trust from many people, a rare feat for a public servant here.
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. agree 'coming several months' crucial in denuclearization efforts
SEOUL -- Top South Korean and U.S. national security officials agreed Wednesday that the "coming several months" are crucial in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the regional peace process, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Suh Hoon, who serves as President Moon Jae-in's top national security adviser, and his American counterpart Robert O'Brien agreed to continue discussing "various ways" for the peace drive, as they had their first phone talks since Suh assumed the post in early July.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct on Wall Street-triggered sell-offs
SEOUL -- South Korean shares dipped more than 1 percent Wednesday, as investors dumped market heavyweights following a plunge in the U.S. stock market. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 26.1 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 2,375.81.
Moon says cooperative politics important at meeting with ruling party leaders
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of cooperative politics to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis Wednesday, speaking at a Cheong Wa Dae meeting with a group of ruling Democratic Party (DP) leaders.
He noted the country and the people's livelihoods are in a "serious, grave" situation due to the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections.
UNESCO reiterates support for Moon's plan to list DMZ as World Heritage site
SEOUL -- The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday reiterated its support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's plan to list the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as a World Heritage site.
Firmin Edouard Matoko, assistant director-general for Priority Africa and External Relations of UNESCO, made the remarks in an online special message for the Korea Global Forum for Peace, an annual forum organized by Seoul's unification ministry.
