U.S. Amb. Harris unveils books on his desk, many about N. Korea, for Month of Reading

All News 17:30 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris on Wednesday shared a list of books on his desk, some related to North Korea, for South Korea's Month of Reading in a tweet that hinted at his interest in the reclusive country.

The ambassador's list of seven books included four North Korea-related ones, including "Bridging the Divide," a book about South Korean President Moon Jae-in's efforts to engage with North Korea and foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"For ROK's Month of Reading, here's what's on my desk: Corpse in the Koryo, Virus in the Age of Madness, Bridging the Divide, A Bigger Picture, Becoming Kim Jong Un, Great Successor & Stealth War: How China Took Over," he wrote in the tweet. "What are you reading this month?"

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.

This photo, captured from U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris' Twitter account on Sept. 9, 2020, shows the list of books on his desk. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Moon Chung-in, a special presidential adviser for security and foreign affairs, and John Delury, a Yonsei University professor, brought together 15 authors to publish "Bridging the Divide."

"The Great Successor" carries a caricature of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Written by Anna Fifield of the Washington Post, the book delves into the rise and reign of the third-generation hereditary ruler in Pyongyang.

Authored by Jung H. Pak, a former officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, "Becoming Kim Jong Un" also looks into the North's enigmatic leader. "A Corpse in the Koryo," written by James Church, is a mystery novel set in North Korea.

Harris showed the book list as nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been caught in a deadlock that has thrown into doubt Seoul's dogged pursuit of inter-Korean reconciliation and peace.

