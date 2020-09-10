Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 10, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Rain 20

Incheon 25/20 Rain 10

Suwon 27/20 Rain 20

Cheongju 27/20 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/19 Rain 20

Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20

