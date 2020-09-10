Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street rebound

All News 09:22 September 10, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking an overnight rebound on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.48 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,402.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index got off to a strong start after a 1.09 percent fall the previous session.

Tech shares soared, taking a cue from a rebound in U.S. tech heavyweights.

The tech-laden Nasdaq composite rose 293.87 points, or 2.71 percent, to 11,141.56 on Wednesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.6 percent, with the S&P 500 up 2.01 percent.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.88 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.65 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem rose 1 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.9 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.4 percent, and Celltrion advanced 0.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.4 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!