SK Telecom joins hands with Samsung, Intel, HPE for virtualization of 5G network
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Thursday it has joined hands with global partners for commercialization of the 5G virtual network.
Under the partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Intel Corp., SK Telecom will take part in the 5G network virtualization technology development and establishment of virtualization process standards.
The network virtualization refers to a process of consolidating various network equipment functions into a software form. It allows mobile carriers to quickly introduce their 5G services because they do not have to install new hardware equipment or upgrade them.
For the project, Intel will share technologies on its Xeon processor, Ethernet network adaptor and solid state drives, while HPE will provide its virtual server ProLiant to Samsung.
SK Telecom will verify Samsung's 5G virtualization software on its 5G core and check its compatibility on the commercial network.
"The collaboration of the four companies will establish the foundation of the 5G network virtualization, which will provide better services to consumers," said Kang Jong-ryeol, who heads the ICT Infra Center at SK Telecom.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
Typhoon Haishen poised to arrive in S. Korea next week
-
1
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
4
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections