Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in July

All News 12:00 September 10, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in July from a month earlier, data showed Thursday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.36 percent at the end of July, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.10 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies rose 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.44 percent in July, while that for loans to households increased 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.26 percent, according to the data.

The corporate logos of major banks in South Korea (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#loan delinquency
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!