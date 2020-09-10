Gov't to allocate 7.8 tln won for extra budgets in stimulus package: Moon
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government has decided to allocate 7.8 trillion won (US$6.5 billion) in a new supplementary budget program for a "tailored" relief package to help people in urgent need amid the COVID-19 crisis.
He added that 3.8 trillion won of the budget will be used for another round of stimulus cash handouts to benefit a total of 3.77 million people.
Among them, 2.91 million small merchants and self-employed people will receive up to 2 million won each, he said while chairing the eighth emergency economic council meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
