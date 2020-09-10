Seoul stocks trim gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares erased some earlier gains late Thursday morning after a strong start tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.95 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,393.77 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index hovered around the 2,400-point mark, after a 1.09 percent fall the previous session.
Tech shares advanced, taking a cue from a rebound in U.S. tech heavyweights.
The tech-laden Nasdaq composite rose 293.87 points, or 2.71 percent, to 11,141.56 on Wednesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.6 percent, with the S&P 500 up 2.01 percent.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.88 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.52 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver climbed 0.33 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.26 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 0.43 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slid 0.23 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.53 percent, while Celltrion retreated 0.84 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, rose 0.3 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO added 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
2
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
4
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing