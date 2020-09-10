Netmarble to launch BTS-themed mobile game on Sept. 24
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher, said Thursday its new highly anticipated mobile game inspired by K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be launched later this month.
BTS Universe Story, an interactive mobile game featuring 3-D characters of the seven members, will be available both on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices on Sept. 24, Netmarble said.
Netmarble said players will explore existing stories based on the BTS Universe, while creating stories of their own featuring the members and interacting with other players as well.
The new game also features an augmented reality (AR) mode and a "collection" mode, allowing players to customize wardrobes for each member, according to Netmarble.
Netmarble, also the second-biggest shareholder of BTS' music label, Big Hit Entertainment, launched the first BTS-themed mobile title "BTS World" in 2019.
The successful simulation game is built around the idea of grooming BTS members to become global superstars. Players select BTS members to play with and complete numerous missions to progress through the game.
Netmarble, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including the mega-hit title Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and "Blade&Soul Revolution."
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
3
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
4
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing