4 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Three U.S. service members and a contractor have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arriving in South Korea, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Two of the service members arrived at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, while the contractor and the other service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
Three of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the other tested positive on the second test required to exit the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a release.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 180.
