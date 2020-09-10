Doosan Heavy to join hands with KNOC for offshore wind farms
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it has signed a preliminary deal with the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) to develop a floating offshore wind farm.
Under the deal, Doosan Heavy will provide floating wind turbines, while the state-run oil company will work on the overall procedures to build the floating offshore wind farm in the East Sea, the power plant builder said.
In July, the government said it plans to start building the floating offshore wind farm to generate about 6 gigawatts of electricity per year in the East Sea off the coast of Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, starting in 2023.
The global floating offshore wind power is projected to grow at a maximum of 19 gigawatts annually, according to a report by the Global Wind Energy Council.
Doosan Heavy plans to generate 1 trillion won (US$800 million) in annual sales in the offshore wind power business, the company said.
After the injection of 3 trillion won by its creditors, cash-squeezed Doosan Heavy has been pushing ahead with its plan to reorganize its business line focused on fossil fuel power plants to renewable energies.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
2
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
3
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing