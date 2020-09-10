BukwangPharm 34,500 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,550 DN 50

SsangyongCement 5,630 0

Daesang 27,150 UP 550

SKNetworks 4,975 DN 45

Hyundai M&F INS 22,150 DN 250

ORION Holdings 12,800 0

SBC 10,050 0

DongkukStlMill 6,070 DN 70

JWPHARMA 37,550 DN 150

Hanwha 30,150 DN 50

LGInt 15,050 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 DN 300

Kogas 23,350 DN 50

DB HiTek 37,300 UP 150

CJ 81,500 DN 800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,300 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 28,500 UP 100

HITEJINRO 37,600 UP 550

Yuhan 64,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 50,800 UP 100

DaelimInd 92,800 DN 2,100

KiaMtr 42,150 UP 50

emart 145,500 UP 7,500

Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 0

SK hynix 76,600 DN 700

Youngpoong 484,000 UP 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 32,100 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 UP 1,000

KISWire 13,600 DN 200

LotteFood 304,000 0

NEXENTIRE 5,210 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 169,500 DN 1,500

KCC 148,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 50,000 DN 300

HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 1,500

KG DONGBU STL 12,700 UP 800

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 DN500

ORION 139,000 UP 2,000

