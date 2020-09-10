KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 34,500 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,550 DN 50
SsangyongCement 5,630 0
Daesang 27,150 UP 550
SKNetworks 4,975 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 22,150 DN 250
ORION Holdings 12,800 0
SBC 10,050 0
DongkukStlMill 6,070 DN 70
JWPHARMA 37,550 DN 150
Hanwha 30,150 DN 50
LGInt 15,050 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 DN 300
Kogas 23,350 DN 50
DB HiTek 37,300 UP 150
CJ 81,500 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,300 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 28,500 UP 100
HITEJINRO 37,600 UP 550
Yuhan 64,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 50,800 UP 100
DaelimInd 92,800 DN 2,100
KiaMtr 42,150 UP 50
emart 145,500 UP 7,500
Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 0
SK hynix 76,600 DN 700
Youngpoong 484,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,100 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 UP 1,000
KISWire 13,600 DN 200
LotteFood 304,000 0
NEXENTIRE 5,210 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 169,500 DN 1,500
KCC 148,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 50,000 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 12,700 UP 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 DN500
ORION 139,000 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
