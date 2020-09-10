KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDC-OP 23,600 DN 400
HMM 7,080 UP 590
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,000 UP 300
Hyosung 79,500 UP 500
KAL 18,550 UP 150
OCI 71,800 0
TaekwangInd 687,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,250 0
L&L 11,050 DN 50
LG Corp. 79,700 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,800 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,100 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 206,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 349,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,250 UP 600
SGBC 28,450 DN 50
Fila Holdings 38,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,500 UP 200
POSCO 185,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 60,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,050 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,570 DN 5
LotteChilsung 92,900 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 44,000 DN 650
GCH Corp 26,500 DN 350
SamsungElec 59,200 UP 800
NHIS 9,280 UP 90
SK Discovery 71,100 UP 1,400
LS 59,900 UP 500
GC Corp 257,000 DN 500
GS E&C 25,200 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 430,000 UP 500
LOTTE 29,950 DN 50
Binggrae 55,700 DN 100
KPIC 162,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,120 UP 20
SKC 89,200 UP 3,200
Hanssem 96,200 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
3
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
4
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing