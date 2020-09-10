TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0

KSOE 87,200 UP 700

LS ELECTRIC 63,300 UP 1,200

GS Retail 32,500 DN 200

Ottogi 596,000 UP 9,000

IlyangPharm 75,000 DN 1,800

F&F 90,200 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 3,235 UP 10

HtlShilla 72,200 DN 200

Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 42,850 DN 450

S-Oil 55,900 DN 100

LG Innotek 169,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 DN 500

UNID 49,500 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 UP 350

KumhoPetrochem 99,400 DN 3,600

Mobis 224,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,350 UP 200

HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 100

S-1 87,300 DN 800

KorZinc 403,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,480 UP 210

SYC 63,500 DN 200

Hanchem 149,000 UP 500

DWS 23,250 DN 750

HyundaiMipoDock 30,500 UP 200

KEPCO 20,350 UP 50

SamsungSecu 31,200 UP 150

SKTelecom 240,000 UP 2,000

S&T MOTIV 51,200 DN 200

HyundaiElev 40,800 DN 150

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,600 0

Hanon Systems 12,400 0

SK 211,000 UP 1,000

DAEKYO 3,930 UP 5

GKL 12,200 0

Handsome 29,750 DN 600

Asiana Airlines 4,130 UP 145

COWAY 78,600 DN 500

