KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,200 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 63,300 UP 1,200
GS Retail 32,500 DN 200
Ottogi 596,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 75,000 DN 1,800
F&F 90,200 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,235 UP 10
HtlShilla 72,200 DN 200
Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 42,850 DN 450
S-Oil 55,900 DN 100
LG Innotek 169,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 DN 500
UNID 49,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 UP 350
KumhoPetrochem 99,400 DN 3,600
Mobis 224,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,350 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 100
S-1 87,300 DN 800
KorZinc 403,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,480 UP 210
SYC 63,500 DN 200
Hanchem 149,000 UP 500
DWS 23,250 DN 750
HyundaiMipoDock 30,500 UP 200
KEPCO 20,350 UP 50
SamsungSecu 31,200 UP 150
SKTelecom 240,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 51,200 DN 200
HyundaiElev 40,800 DN 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,600 0
Hanon Systems 12,400 0
SK 211,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,930 UP 5
GKL 12,200 0
Handsome 29,750 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 4,130 UP 145
COWAY 78,600 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
2
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes
-
3
S. Korean stock investors swoop on Tesla in H2
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing