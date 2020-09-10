KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,300 UP 200
IBK 8,200 UP 70
DWEC 2,865 DN 50
Donga ST 92,700 DN 600
PanOcean 3,310 DN 5
DSME 23,750 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 18,800 DN 200
KT 23,250 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 DN500
DSINFRA 8,020 UP 120
LOTTE TOUR 15,650 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 10,250 DN 1,400
BGF 4,125 UP 25
NamhaeChem 8,070 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,900 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 DN 2,000
KT&G 83,700 DN 400
DHICO 14,700 UP 600
LG Display 16,400 UP 450
SamsungEng 11,200 0
Kakao 385,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 830,000 UP 39,000
DongwonF&B 173,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 500
NAVER 307,500 UP 3,000
DONGSUH 27,250 UP 550
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 401,500 UP 26,000
Kangwonland 21,050 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 142,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,850 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,100 UP 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,500 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 93,200 UP 3,000
Celltrion 298,500 0
Huchems 24,500 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 DN 500
