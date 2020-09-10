KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,400 UP 400
KIH 80,000 UP 3,900
LOTTE Himart 29,800 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,565 DN 5
LGH&H 1,527,000 UP 17,000
GS 33,000 DN 150
CJ CGV 22,950 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,900 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 137,500 UP 2,500
LGCHEM 713,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 18,150 UP 100
LF 13,400 UP 100
FOOSUNG 11,500 UP 200
SK Innovation 158,000 UP 12,000
POONGSAN 23,900 0
KBFinancialGroup 37,550 UP 50
Hansae 17,550 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 56,700 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 5,110 UP 30
Youngone Corp 31,050 UP 950
AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 35,800 DN 100
HanmiPharm 291,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 45,900 UP 450
HANJINKAL 73,400 UP 100
DoubleUGames 75,100 DN 500
CUCKOO 90,900 DN 500
COSMAX 100,000 UP 700
MANDO 29,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 764,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 50,900 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 27,700 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,650 UP 300
Netmarble 187,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223500 0
BGF Retail 119,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 346,000 UP 28,000
WooriFinancialGroup 8,420 0
