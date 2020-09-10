S. Korea joins int'l council to develop treatment, vaccines for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has joined an international council that aims to develop and share treatment, vaccines and virus detection kits to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said Thursday.
The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) system has been set up by the World Health Organization and the European Union, with Seoul taking part as a facilitation council member, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.
It said ACT-A members plan to closely coordinate efforts to cope with COVID-19 and support the production and quick distribution of treatment as they are made available.
The ministry added that South Korea's is part of the so-called market leader group, and has been recognized as having considerable expertise and production capacity in the making and manufacturing of test kits.
Other countries in the same group are the United States, China, India, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and South Africa.
"South Korea plans to fully take part in the ACT-A's endeavors and do its part to speed up the development of treatment and contribute to the equitable distribution of any progress made to deal with the infectious disease," the ministry said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
5
Seoul city asks food businesses to avoid delivery to riverside parks amid COVID-19 woes