Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't pushes to give coronavirus support handouts before Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Military general warned defense minister's adviser who asked for favor for Choo's son to be cautious with his behavior (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to give 2 million won to PC cafes, karaoke centers, 1.5 million won to eateries (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to give 2.91 million self-employed people up to 2 million won each (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to unleash 12.4 trillion won to resuscitate people's livelihoods, economy (Segye Times)

-- Moon calls 7.8 trillion-won spending plan 'government's small effort' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to offer 1.5 million won to eateries, 2 million won to karaoke centers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to offer 2 million won to 'hagwons,' PC cafes, 1.5 million won to eateries in Seoul area (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to offer 2.91 million small business owners between 1 million won and 2 million won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to offer 2.91 million self-employed people between 1 million won and 2 million won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to give 2 million won to karaoke centers, 'hagwons,' 1.5 million won to eateries (Korea Economic Daily)

