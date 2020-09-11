(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 11)

It is rational to concentrate relief funds on small business owners who suffered sharp drops in sales due to social distancing measures. However, it is hard to understand the agreement by the government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to set aside 890 billion won ($750 million) from the disaster relief fund to distribute 20,000 won to everyone aged 13 and older nationwide in subsidies to smartphone service fees. The relief fund must be raised from an extra budget, which is an additional burden on the people in difficult times like these.