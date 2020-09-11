(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 11)

If such a finding is true, Choo — the guardian of justice — must explain. First of all, she must answer to the question of why she denied any favoritism for her son when she appeared in a National Assembly session. In most cases, soldiers request an extension of their vacation after presenting medical records to their units. In Choo's son's case, however, his commander extended his vacation even without medical records. Choo's son said he sent the records through an email later because his doctor was outside the hospital. But the email records could not be found in the military archives.