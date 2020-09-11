S. Korea elected member of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage committee
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected a member of the U.N. cultural agency's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2020-2024 period, the foreign ministry said Friday.
It marked the third time that South Korea has been elected to the 24-member committee of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2008. The election came at the eighth General Assembly of UNESCO's convention on preserving the intangible cultural heritage in Paris on Thursday.
South Korea competed with India for the seat in the Asia-Pacific group in the election process based on the principle of equitable geographical representation. Of 146 countries present at the poll, 80 countries backed South Korea.
"With the election to the committee, South Korea is expected to be able to actively join key discussions and decision-making processes regarding inscriptions of intangible cultural heritage and international cooperation in protecting it," the ministry said in a press release.
The committee is to provide guidance on the best practices and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage.
South Korea previously served as a committee member for the periods between 2008 and 2012, and between 2014 and 2018. A state member cannot be elected for two consecutive terms.
