(LEAD) Exports fall 0.2 pct in first 10 days of September
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$14.9 billion in the Sept. 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 10-day period dropped 11.9 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Imports declined 7.6 percent on-year to $13 billion in the 10-day period, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'