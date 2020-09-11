Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/19 Sunny 70

Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/22 Rain 70

Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/21 Sunny 70

