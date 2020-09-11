S. Korea, U.S. to launch working-level 'alliance' dialogue: vice FM
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to set up a new working-level dialogue channel to allow quick and constant consultation on various issues between the two countries, Seoul's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said.
Choi reached the agreement during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Washington. The two sides also agreed to bring the issues of defense cost-sharing up to the vice ministerial level, Choi said.
"At the consultation, (the sides) agreed to newly establish a tentatively named 'Alliance Dialogue,' which would be a working-level consultation body between director-level officials from the two countries' foreign ministries," Choi said.
He said the new dialogue channel would be an extension of efforts to continue and enhance the countries' cooperation.
"You may see the move to constantly discuss alliance issues and notify each other through this director-level communication channel as part of such efforts," he told reporters in Washington.
Choi also held a meeting with U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger after arriving here Wednesday.
His trip came about three weeks after he was appointed the first vice foreign minister. He previously served as a secretary at the National Security Office of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
