Newly listed Kakao Games soars for 2nd day
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games, the game developing unit of South Korean mobile giant Kakao, skyrocketed by the daily permissible limit for the second consecutive day Friday.
The gaming company spiked 29.97 percent to 81,100 won (US$68) on the secondary KOSDAQ as of 9:57 a.m. following its market debut Thursday.
The company closed at 62,400 won the previous day, sharply up from the IPO price of 24,000 won.
The business now stands as the third most-valued stock on the KOSDAQ, with a market cap of 5.9 trillion won.
Prior to its IPO, investors rushed to Kakao Games for its growth potential amid the coronavirus pandemic. They chipped in 58.5 trillion won in deposits to buy its stocks, the largest in the country's IPO history.
Last year, Kakao Games posted an operating profit of 35 billion won on sales of 391 billion won.
In the first half of the year, its operating profit came to 28.7 billion won, up 63.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to develop a dozen new games, including "Elyon" for PC and Odin for mobile devices.
The business is pushing to launch the two large-scale massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) by the end of this year.
Kakao Corp. owns the largest 58.96 percent stake in Kakao Games, which has been broadening its presence not only in South Korea but across Asia with the help of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk after its inception in April 2016.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
5
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures