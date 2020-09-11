Samsung to benefit from Huawei ban in long run: analysts

"Basically, the U.S. government's basic principle is to not issue licenses for Huawei-related chip products," Rhee Soo-mi, a lawyer at Arnold & Porter who specializes in national security issues, said in a recent online conference. "Even if the companies apply for a license, it will take a long time because the process is complicated and various U.S. agencies will review the application. It could take more than a year to get the license."

