Key developments on North Korea this week

September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Sept. 6 -- N.K. leader holds party meeting during visit to typhoon-hit area

7 -- U.N. chief says diplomacy is 'only pathway' to sustainable peace and denuclearization

9 -- Xi congratulates N.K. leader on state founding anniversary, stresses stronger ties

-- N.K. leader holds party meeting to discuss typhoon damage at large mine area

10 -- Trump says N. Korean leader is in 'good health'

-- Pompeo urges N. Korea to return to dialogue
