Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader holds party meeting during visit to typhoon-hit area
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited typhoon-hit areas in the country's eastern South Hamkyong Province and presided over a Workers' Party meeting at the scene to discuss recovery efforts, state media reported Sunday.
The enlarged executive policy meeting was held on Saturday to gauge the damage from last week's Typhoon Maysak that hit hard its eastern areas where more than 1,000 houses were destroyed, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The meeting "had an in-depth discussion about the issue of the recovery from damage in the typhoon-hit areas of the two provinces and studied and decided on the detailed measures such as organization of building force to be urgently dispatched to the areas, designs and material transport,"the KCNA said.
------------
North Korea braces for Typhoon Haishen
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was on high alert for an approaching typhoon that is stronger than the previous one, state media reported Sunday, as the country struggles to recover from the aftermath of two previous typhoons.
Pyongyang issued a typhoon warning, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported, as Haishen, the season's 10th typhoon, was marching toward the peninsula amid a forecast that it would bring heavy rain and string winds.
"We must thoroughly prepare safety measures to avoid any damage to people, and have in place watertight measures for key farming and construction sites that could suffer big damage," the broadcaster said.
------------
Party members respond swiftly to N.K. leader's calls for recovery efforts
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Some 300,000 North Koreans in Pyongyang have volunteered to help with recovery efforts in typhoon-hit eastern regions after leader Kim Jong-un called on party members in the capital city a day earlier to step forward to help, state media reported Monday.
In an open letter sent to party members in Pyongyang, Kim said about 12,000 elite party members of the capital city will be sent to North and South Hamgyong Provinces each to help with recovery efforts, the Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
Kim also called on party members, especially those in the capital, to "take the lead" in helping with recovery efforts in flood-affected areas, KCNA said.
------------
Telephone wires cut, residents evacuate as Typhoon Haishen approaches N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Streets were flooded and telephone wires were cut Monday as North Korea came under the influence of a powerful typhoon expected to make landfall in the country's east coast later in the day, state media reported.
The North's state TV station broadcast live updates on Typhoon Haishen in the usually off-air hours Monday morning, with reporters covering the scenes from Wonsan city and Tongchon County on the east coast, such as flooded streets, cut antennae and telephone wires.
The station usually begins broadcasting at 3 p.m. on weekdays.
------------
N.K. paper highlights nationwide recovery efforts from back-to-back typhoons
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday highlighted nationwide efforts to recover from recent back-to-back typhoons, citing a party member vowing to make all-out recovery efforts even if it leads to "bones breaking."
The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions Monday. State media said the typhoon exited the country later in the day.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, carried op-ed pieces contributed by members of "elite party divisions" recently launched to help with recovery efforts in typhoon-hit eastern provinces.
------------
N.K. leader holds party meeting to discuss typhoon damage at large mine area
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss damage in an eastern mine region hit hard by last week's typhoon, state media reported Wednesday.
The meeting was held Tuesday to discuss "the severe damage done to the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province" by Typhoon Maysak, according to the Korean Central News Agency. The east coast region is home to zinc, magnesite and other mines.
The KCNA said that "more than 2,000 dwelling houses and tens of public buildings were destroyed or inundated" in the area, while 60,000 meters of roads and 59 bridges collapsed, over 3,500 meters of railway roadbeds and more than 1,130 meters of rails were swept away.
------------
Xi congratulates N.K. leader on state founding anniversary, stresses stronger ties
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted growing ties with North Korea since the coronavirus outbreak in a congratulatory message sent to leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion the North's founding anniversary, according to state media Wednesday.
North Korea marks the 72nd anniversary of its state founding Wednesday as it has been intensifying efforts to strengthen ties with China during the global coronavirus pandemic amid stalemated nuclear talks with Washington.
Pyongyang has frequently praised Beijing's success in stemming the spread of the virus since it first broke out in China last December.
------------
N.K. paper highlights all-out recovery efforts from 3 consecutive typhoons
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is making all-out efforts to recover from typhoon damage in the country's eastern regions, state media said Thursday, in a move seen in part as aimed at solidifying internal unity ahead of the founding anniversary of its ruling party next month.
The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions Monday. Earlier, state media said that about 12,000 elite party members in Pyongyang headed to the typhoon-hit Hamgyong Province to help with recovery efforts.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, carried commentary Thursday praising their recovery efforts as "a devoted struggle."
(END)
