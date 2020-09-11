Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment substance shows efficacy
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc., a leading pharmaceutical firm in South Korea, said Friday that its coronavirus antibody treatment substance has shown treatment efficacy in clinical trials.
CT-P59 has been administered to 32 healthy volunteers who have not contracted COVID-19 since July after receiving approval for phase one trials from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
It marked the first time that a locally made genetic recombination antibody treatment material was given the green light to be used on people.
The pharmaceutical company said it will conduct second and third phase clinical trials afterward.
The ministry, which is pushing hard to have a locally made treatment drug, earlier said if all goes well, Celltrion could start mass producing the drug in the first half of 2021. The initial output could be for 5 million people.
Besides local testing, Celltrion also received approvals in seven countries, including Britain, to conduct clinical trials for its material.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'