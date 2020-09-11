Industrial power consumption in July hits 4-year low on virus
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial electricity consumption fell to a four-year low in July amid an economic slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Friday.
The volume of power consumed by the nation's industrial sector reached 23,468 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in July, down 4.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), South Korea's state-run utility.
The figure is the lowest industrial power consumption for July since the 23,238 GWh recorded in the same month in 2016.
It also marks the fifth consecutive month of on-year decline this year, as the coronavirus pandemic has pounded industrial activity and the overall economy.
Industrial electricity sales are often considered a yardstick of industrial activity, as companies use more power when business is good and cut back when demand is low.
In contrast, household electricity consumption climbed 6.6 percent on-year to 6,619 GWh in July, with power used by commercial buildings falling 0.6 percent to 9,832 GWh.
The country's overall power consumption shrank 2.1 percent on-year to 42,068 GWh in July, also the lowest since the same month in 2016 and marking the fifth straight month of an on-year drop.
In the first seven months of the year, overall power sales contracted 2.8 percent from a year earlier, with full-year power consumption expected to dip for the second straight year.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures
-
5
Gov't to decide whether to ease social distancing after watching situation for 1 or 2 more days: PM