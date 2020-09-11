KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 10,050 0
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 450
SKNetworks 4,945 DN 30
Daesang 27,500 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 6,050 DN 20
Yuhan 66,600 UP 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 156,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 52,300 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 87,200 DN 5,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15450 DN700
HITEJINRO 37,350 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 28,450 DN 50
TaekwangInd 685,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,650 UP 20
AmoreG 50,500 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 2,500
KAL 18,300 DN 250
BukwangPharm 34,200 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,500 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,700 DN 550
ORION Holdings 12,800 0
LotteFood 306,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,230 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 173,500 UP 4,000
KCC 149,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 175,000 DN 9,500
KiaMtr 42,300 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 105,500 UP 3,000
SK hynix 78,400 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 483,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,300 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,450 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 0
Kogas 23,200 DN 150
Hanwha 28,750 DN 1,400
DB HiTek 39,000 UP 1,700
CJ 81,700 UP 200
JWPHARMA 37,950 UP 400
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures
-
5
Gov't to decide whether to ease social distancing after watching situation for 1 or 2 more days: PM