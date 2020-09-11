SBC 10,050 0

Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 450

SKNetworks 4,945 DN 30

Daesang 27,500 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 6,050 DN 20

Yuhan 66,600 UP 2,100

CJ LOGISTICS 156,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 52,300 UP 1,500

DaelimInd 87,200 DN 5,600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15450 DN700

HITEJINRO 37,350 DN 250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 DN 900

ShinhanGroup 28,450 DN 50

TaekwangInd 685,000 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,650 UP 20

AmoreG 50,500 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 2,500

KAL 18,300 DN 250

BukwangPharm 34,200 DN 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,500 DN 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 9,700 DN 550

ORION Holdings 12,800 0

LotteFood 306,000 UP 2,000

NEXENTIRE 5,230 UP 20

CHONGKUNDANG 173,500 UP 4,000

KCC 149,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 175,000 DN 9,500

KiaMtr 42,300 UP 150

Donga Socio Holdings 105,500 UP 3,000

SK hynix 78,400 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 483,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 32,300 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,450 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 0

Kogas 23,200 DN 150

Hanwha 28,750 DN 1,400

DB HiTek 39,000 UP 1,700

CJ 81,700 UP 200

JWPHARMA 37,950 UP 400

(MORE)