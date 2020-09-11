KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGInt 15,200 UP 150
LG Corp. 78,900 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,600 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 17,200 UP 950
L&L 10,950 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,850 DN 150
Shinsegae 209,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 345,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 28,250 DN 200
Hyosung 77,800 DN 1,700
DONGSUH 27,000 DN 250
POSCO 185,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 61,700 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,300 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,480 DN 90
LOTTE 30,100 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 45,150 UP 1,150
SamsungElec 59,000 DN 200
LotteChilsung 93,700 UP 800
Binggrae 56,300 UP 600
NHIS 9,270 DN 10
SK Discovery 72,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,720 UP 220
LS 59,200 DN 700
GC Corp 257,500 UP 500
GS E&C 25,050 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 429,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 26,450 DN 50
KPIC 164,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,350 UP 230
SKC 87,400 DN 1,800
Hanssem 97,300 UP 1,100
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 86,900 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,350 DN 2,900
OCI 67,800 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 UP 500
