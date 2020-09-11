GS Retail 32,500 0

Ottogi 589,000 DN 7,000

IlyangPharm 74,100 DN 900

F&F 91,300 UP 1,100

MERITZ SECU 3,220 DN 15

HtlShilla 74,900 UP 2,700

Hanmi Science 58,100 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 100,000 UP 600

Mobis 226,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,600 DN 750

HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 UP 650

S-1 87,900 UP 600

Hanchem 152,500 UP 3,500

DWS 23,750 UP 500

UNID 49,500 0

KorZinc 400,000 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 80

SYC 63,500 0

HyundaiMipoDock 30,500 0

IS DONGSEO 41,950 DN 900

S-Oil 55,500 DN 400

LG Innotek 169,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 202,500 DN 5,500

HMM 7,260 UP 180

HYUNDAI WIA 40,500 DN 250

SamsungSecu 31,400 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 300

KEPCO 20,300 DN 50

SKTelecom 243,000 UP 3,000

S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 800

HyundaiElev 41,100 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,700 UP 100

Hanon Systems 12,250 DN 150

SK 210,500 DN 500

DAEKYO 3,925 DN 5

GKL 12,150 DN 50

Handsome 29,750 0

Asiana Airlines 4,065 DN 65

COWAY 78,700 UP 100

(MORE)