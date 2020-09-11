KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 32,500 0
Ottogi 589,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 74,100 DN 900
F&F 91,300 UP 1,100
MERITZ SECU 3,220 DN 15
HtlShilla 74,900 UP 2,700
Hanmi Science 58,100 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 100,000 UP 600
Mobis 226,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,600 DN 750
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 UP 650
S-1 87,900 UP 600
Hanchem 152,500 UP 3,500
DWS 23,750 UP 500
UNID 49,500 0
KorZinc 400,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 80
SYC 63,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 30,500 0
IS DONGSEO 41,950 DN 900
S-Oil 55,500 DN 400
LG Innotek 169,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 202,500 DN 5,500
HMM 7,260 UP 180
HYUNDAI WIA 40,500 DN 250
SamsungSecu 31,400 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 300
KEPCO 20,300 DN 50
SKTelecom 243,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 800
HyundaiElev 41,100 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,700 UP 100
Hanon Systems 12,250 DN 150
SK 210,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 3,925 DN 5
GKL 12,150 DN 50
Handsome 29,750 0
Asiana Airlines 4,065 DN 65
COWAY 78,700 UP 100
