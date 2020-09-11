KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,100 DN 200
IBK 8,180 DN 20
SamsungEng 11,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 4,500
PanOcean 3,385 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 28,450 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 200
KT 23,250 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156000 UP8500
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,900 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 1,800
KT&G 84,600 UP 900
DHICO 14,850 UP 150
BGF 4,100 DN 25
NamhaeChem 8,110 UP 40
LG Display 16,750 UP 350
Kangwonland 21,150 UP 100
NAVER 306,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 379,000 DN 6,500
NCsoft 818,000 DN 12,000
DSME 24,400 UP 650
DSINFRA 7,920 DN 100
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 4,500
DWEC 2,905 UP 40
Donga ST 92,600 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 403,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 28,000 UP 100
LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 705,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 17,700 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 UP 4,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,750 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 92,400 DN 800
Celltrion 298,500 0
Huchems 23,850 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 DN 100
