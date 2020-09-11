KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 30,200 UP 400
GS 33,350 UP 350
CJ CGV 23,300 UP 350
LIG Nex1 31,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 37,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,200 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,570 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 UP 1,500
LF 13,600 UP 200
FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 250
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 23,800 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 37,150 DN 400
Hansae 17,350 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 56,400 DN 300
Youngone Corp 31,000 DN 50
KOLON IND 35,500 DN 300
HanmiPharm 293,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,090 DN 20
emart 150,000 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY309 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,050 UP 150
HANJINKAL 72,800 DN 600
DoubleUGames 75,000 DN 100
CUCKOO 92,000 UP 1,100
COSMAX 101,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 29,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 761,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 51,000 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 27,500 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,800 UP 150
Netmarble 183,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234500 UP11000
ORION 140,500 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 119,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 349,500 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 24,750 UP 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,390 DN 30
