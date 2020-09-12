Telcos bolster education content for remote learning amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major telecom companies are beefing up their education content to ride on a trend of remote learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said Saturday, as they release services using advanced IT solutions.
The resurgence of COVID-19 has forced schools to suspend in-person classes. In the greater Seoul area, schools are required to only run online classes until Sept. 20.
Against this backdrop, LG Uplus Corp., the country's third-largest mobile carrier, introduced a mobile app service for elementary school students, in which the company supplies content from popular education companies.
Subscribers to the service can experience educational content from Educational Broadcasting System (EBS), English books, newspapers and Chinese learning programs. The mobile app will also provide content for science and coding education.
Last July, LG Uplus established a smart education business unit directly under its CEO's management, so that it can better develop services for students and teachers.
KT Corp. joined hands with Sigong Group, the country's leading smart learning solutions provider.
Under the partnership, the two sides agreed to create educational content and services using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and develop solutions for schools and other educational institutes.
With Sigong Group affiliates, including i-Scream media and i-Scream edu, KT said it will develop home schooling services for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students.
KT will also provide its online education platform for free to 11 schools in Seoul. Earlier this week, the company also signed a partnership with Seoul National University of Education for the research of education solutions.
SK Telecom Co., the country's top mobile carrier, said it plans to expand educational application of its group video chat service, MeetUs. The service, launched in August, can accommodate a maximum of 100 people for the chat and offers easy presentation and content sharing options to users, it said.
According to education market researcher HolonIQ, the global education tech market is expected to increase from US$152 billion in 2018 to $342 billion in 2025.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
Gov't to decide whether to ease social distancing after watching situation for 1 or 2 more days: PM
-
3
Ex-Army colonel says he was informed of multiple calls seeking favors for justice minister's son
-
4
(URGENT) Trump says N. Korean leader is in good health
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures