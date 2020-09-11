S. Korea, Britain agree on closer cooperation to tackle climate change
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain agreed to forge closer cooperation to tackle climate change, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
The agreement was reached during a telephone discussion between Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and British business minister Alok Sharma earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.
Next year, Britain will host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference and Sharma asked Hong to step up cooperation for a successful hosting of the conference, the ministry said.
Hong and Sharma also shared information on each other's post-pandemic economic recovery plans, the ministry said.
In July, South Korea said it will invest 160 trillion won (US$134 billion) by 2025 under the bold stimulus package that will create 1.9 million jobs and kick-start the coronavirus-hit economy.
Unlike conventional infrastructure projects, the deal features 28 projects that will transform the nation's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an eco-friendly one and increase state investment in artificial intelligence and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication services.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
3
Gov't to decide whether to ease social distancing after watching situation for 1 or 2 more days: PM
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'