Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean embassy in London shuts down after employee's COVID-19 infection

All News 21:07 September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- An employee at the South Korean embassy in London, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday, forcing a shut down of the building, the diplomatic mission said.

People who came into close contact with the employee are undergoing virus tests, and the embassy will be closed until Sunday for disinfection, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

As of mid-August, around 50 employees of the country's overseas diplomatic missions, including six diplomats, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official in Seoul. Many of them are known to be locally hired administrative staff.

This image captured from the Korean Embassy in Great Britain on Sept. 11, 2020, shows the notice of the COVID-19 infection of its employee and the temporary shudown of the embassy. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#embassy shutdown #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!