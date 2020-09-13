Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Property damage from heavy rains in July-Aug. estimated at over 1 trillion won

All News 09:40 September 13, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Torrential rains that lashed South Korea from late July to early August have caused property damage estimated at over 1 trillion won (US$842 million), the worst damage from storms and flooding in 14 years in the country, the interior ministry said Sunday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters under its wing has finished assessing total economic losses from heavy rains that hit the country from July 28-Aug. 11, during a meeting held Friday.

Exercise equipment along Haemi Stream in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, is submerged due to torrential rains on Aug. 9, 2020, in this photo provided by Seosan city. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The office tallied the damage at 1.037 trillion won -- 936.3 billion won to public facilities and 100.8 billion won to private facilities.

This marks the worst damage from storms and flooding in the country since 2006, when it suffered 1.834 trillion won in property damage from Typhoon Ewiniar and torrential rains.

Three typhoons have previously caused damage estimated at over 1 trillion won. They are Typhoon Olga (1.049 trillion won) in 1999, Typhoon Rusa (5.148 trillion won) in 2002 and Typhoon Maemi (4.223 trillion won) in 2003.

Cows run along a road in the southern county of Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Aug. 8, 2020, as heavy rain pounded the region, in this photo provided by the Hapcheon county government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Some 3.43 trillion won, aggregated from government, provincial and independent expenditures, has been fixed for restoring the harm done by the recent rainfalls, also the highest since 2006. The sum breaks down to 3.26 trillion won earmarked for public facilities and 1.64 trillion won for private facilities, according to the ministry.

"Normally, the restoration fund is set at around 2.5 times to up to triple the amount of financial loss, but (the government) has decided to support a bit more to fundamentally resolve causes behind the suffering through improvement and restoration," the ministry said.

The ministry said the tally excluded heavy downpours that hit Busan and its adjacent cities on July 23-25 because damage wasn't big enough to require support from the state coffers, according to the ministry.

The damage from the ninth and tenth typhoons of this summer, Maysak and Haishen, will be assessed and settled as well, the ministry added.

Tents are pitched at a temporary shelter for flood victims in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, southwestern South Korea, on Aug. 10, 2020, after they evacuated their homes due to heavy rain. (Yonhap)
Work is under way to pump water out of an inundated street in the eastern port city of Gangneung on Sept. 7, 2020, as Typhoon Haishen brought heavy rains to the region. (Yonhap)

