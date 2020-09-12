(LEAD) N.K. leader visits flood-hit area for second time to check recovery efforts
(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout; ADDS photos)
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-hit village in North Hwanghae Province in the country's southwest for the second time in a month to check recovery efforts, state media said Saturday.
Kim inspected the reconstruction site of the flood-ravaged Taechong-ri area in Unpha County and "acquainted himself with the progress and plan of the reconstruction," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It was the second time in about a month that Kim has visited the village. The previous visit came in early August after torrential rains led to the breaking of a levee and left more than 900 homes flooded or destroyed and 600 hectares of rice fields inundated.
The trip was seen as part of efforts by Kim to highlight his image as a leader caring for the livelihoods of ordinary people. During last month's visit, Kim ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to the flood victims and facilitate the use of necessary supplies.
On Saturday, the KCNA said Kim expressed his happiness with the progress of the recovery efforts.
"Such a village that has taken its shape as a fairyland within a short period of merely over 30 days is a miracle which can be created by only the service personnel of the Korean People's Army (KPA)," Kim was quoted as saying.
Kim also called on officials and workers in the agricultural field to make "redoubled efforts to minimize the damage to the crops and increase the yield in a consistent and responsible way."
Hwanghae Province is the country's major rice-producing region.
Officials were "immensely encouraged" by Kim's field guidance to the reconstruction site and vowed once again to finish the reconstruction at the highest level by the founding anniversary of the Worker's Party on Oct. 10, the KCNA said.
"Our Party has faced trouble and distress at the great damage caused by the recent series of heavy rain and typhoons but it will readily face the trouble and will take every possible measure for the sake of the great people and repay their great trust without fail," Kim was quoted as saying.
The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions earlier this week. Last month, heavy rainfall also pounded North Hwanghae Province.
Kim has made field visits to the flood-hit regions of Hwanghae and Hamgyong provinces. Last week, he presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss damage in an eastern mining region in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province from Typhoon Maysak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
Gov't to decide whether to ease social distancing after watching situation for 1 or 2 more days: PM
-
3
New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures
-
4
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says N. Korean leader is in good health