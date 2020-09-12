Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 12, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/18 Rain 30
Incheon 24/19 Rain 30
Suwon 25/19 Rain 30
Cheongju 26/19 Rain 30
Daejeon 26/18 Rain 30
Chuncheon 23/18 Rain 60
Gangneung 20/18 Rain 90
Jeonju 26/18 Rain 30
Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/19 Rain 30
Busan 25/20 Rain 30
