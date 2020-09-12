Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 12, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Rain 30

Incheon 24/19 Rain 30

Suwon 25/19 Rain 30

Cheongju 26/19 Rain 30

Daejeon 26/18 Rain 30

Chuncheon 23/18 Rain 60

Gangneung 20/18 Rain 90

Jeonju 26/18 Rain 30

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/19 Rain 30

Busan 25/20 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!