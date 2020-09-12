Korean-language dailies

-- Sex education completely shelved due to conservative protests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-colonel informed of several requests for preferential treatment for justice minister's son (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae to launch special inspection on those who obstruct battle against national crisis (Donga llbo)

-- Spiking home prices weigh down couples planning to get married (Segye Times)

-- Ex-colonel claims alleged private requests made for favors for justice minister's son (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-colonel alleges requests made for favors for justice minister's son (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 20,000 won communication fee subsidy hot button issue in extra budget review (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors zero in on requests for favors for justice minister's son (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul to inject 2.4 tln won into Asiana after takeover deal collapses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Half of 'Korean New Deal' projects have not received promised extra budget (Korea Economic Daily)

