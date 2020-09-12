(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 12)

That said, the second relief package is a mixed bag of sorts that does not match its original intent. The small businesses and self-employed may feel that help is inadequate. Some people may be wondering whether it is wise to receive the 20,000 won for phone bills, as the second relief package will be financed by issuing more government bonds. We are all aware that government bonds will return to us as taxes. Moreover, people are cautiously voicing the opinion that the one-time phone bill subsidy should be channeled into support for small businesses.