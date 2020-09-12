2.4 magnitude quake hits southeastern region
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern county of Chilgok on Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The quake occurred at 1:31 p.m., 4 kilometers north of Chilgok of North Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 15 km, according to the KMA. Chilgok is located some 280 km southeast of Seoul.
The epicenter was at 36.03 degrees north latitude and 128.4 degrees east longitude, the agency said, noting damage is not expected from the quake.
The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 2 in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, it noted. Under such seismic intensity, only those in a quiet place or on the upper floors of a tall building can feel it.
