Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.4 magnitude quake hits southeastern region

All News 14:14 September 12, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern county of Chilgok on Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The quake occurred at 1:31 p.m., 4 kilometers north of Chilgok of North Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 15 km, according to the KMA. Chilgok is located some 280 km southeast of Seoul.

The epicenter was at 36.03 degrees north latitude and 128.4 degrees east longitude, the agency said, noting damage is not expected from the quake.

The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 2 in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, it noted. Under such seismic intensity, only those in a quiet place or on the upper floors of a tall building can feel it.

This map shows the epicenter of a 2.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the southeastern county of Chilgok on Sept. 12, 2020. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#southeast quake
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!