Sunday's weather forecast

September 13, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/16 Sunny 70

Gangneung 25/16 Rain 20

Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/21 Rain 60

Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 30
