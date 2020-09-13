Today in Korean history
Sept. 14
1956 -- The Cabinet designates Oct. 1 as Armed Forces Day, commemorating the date in 1950 when U.N.-coalition troops crossed the 38th parallel, which roughly bisects the peninsula, pushing North Korean communists northward in the Korean War.
1984 -- South Korea's Red Cross agrees to provide aid to North Korea's flood victims.
1993 -- French President Francois Mitterrand visits South Korea to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.
2004 -- London's FTSE Group puts South Korea on its watch list for promotion to developed market classification.
2012 -- The Prime Minister's Office moves into the newly built city of Sejong, becoming the first government agency to be relocated to the administrative hub in central South Korea.
2018 -- South and North Korea open their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, securing a platform for round-the-clock communication. North Korea blew up the office in June 2020 in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
1
2.4 magnitude quake hits southeastern region
-
2
S. Korea set to decide whether to further extend stricter virus curbs in greater capital
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 10th day, extension of tougher virus curbs again under review
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 11th day, extension of tougher virus curbs under review
-
5
(LEAD) 54 people contract COVID-19 from Daejeon's health care product event